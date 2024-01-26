Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $7.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUTL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,996 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

