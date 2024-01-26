Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Update

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APPTF opened at C$8.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.94. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$8.92.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
