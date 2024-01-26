Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.68. 82,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,212. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.57 and a 52-week high of $82.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.