Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $22.50 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.94 on Friday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

