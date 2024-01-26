Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,555. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $103.93 and a 12-month high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after acquiring an additional 302,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

