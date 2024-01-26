Baker Hughes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,881 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 441% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,457 put options.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

