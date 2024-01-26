Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Bancorp stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bancorp news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $200,252.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

