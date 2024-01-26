Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$131.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$117.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$130.29 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$137.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$123.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$117.41.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 12.4516441 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 106.34%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.