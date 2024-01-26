Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,604 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Krystal Biotech worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $120.69 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Krystal Biotech

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $2,641,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,574,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.