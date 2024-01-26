Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,202 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.58 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

