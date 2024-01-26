Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.01% of G-III Apparel Group worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

