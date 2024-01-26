Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after buying an additional 3,112,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,964,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.88. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. Equities analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

