Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.96 Million Position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 9.83% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKHY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 828.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKHY opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

