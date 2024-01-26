Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.27 Million Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $19.96 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.