Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.67 Million Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of National Beverage worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,560,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in National Beverage in the second quarter worth $7,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1,343.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage Stock Performance

FIZZ opened at $47.30 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

