Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.89 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 437.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

