Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.12% of Easterly Government Properties worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE DEA opened at $12.82 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

