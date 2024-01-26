Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Uniti Group worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,363,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,858,000 after acquiring an additional 384,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 310,893 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,396,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,171,000 after buying an additional 605,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,898,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after buying an additional 810,120 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $5.47 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -333.31%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uniti Group

About Uniti Group

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.