Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 149,397 Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Amplitude worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $36,802.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares in the company, valued at $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Amplitude Price Performance

Amplitude stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

