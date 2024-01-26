Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 30,845 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Plug Power worth $12,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after purchasing an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

Plug Power Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $3.40 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

