Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 229,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 693,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.17 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

