Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,981 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.17 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Citigroup began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

