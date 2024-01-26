Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,566 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Agilysys worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,976,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agilysys by 2,224.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 333.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 156,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.24. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $6,792,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $189,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,517 shares of company stock valued at $45,169,960. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

