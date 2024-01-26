Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 400,346 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Grab worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 158,740,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,346,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,332,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Grab by 37.2% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 17,756,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.91. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

