Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,607 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Customers Bancorp worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 84,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,944 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,939 shares of company stock worth $6,677,550. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $60.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

