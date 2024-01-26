Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,767 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of Southside Bancshares worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 776.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

SBSI stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.56. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,609.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

