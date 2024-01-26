Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 77,852 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of CoreCivic worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CoreCivic by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $14.47 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush raised their price target on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

