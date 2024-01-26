Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,500 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of Allegiant Travel worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 675.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGT. StockNews.com cut Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

