Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.50 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

