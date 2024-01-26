BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.
BankUnited Trading Down 0.1 %
BKU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 469,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.40.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BankUnited
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BankUnited
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.