BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.1 %

BKU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 469,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

