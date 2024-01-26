Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Up 4,500.0% in January

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BANT traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. 9,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,412. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.02. Bantec has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.20.

Bantec, Inc operates as a product and service company in the United States and internationally. The company provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers. In addition, it sells disinfecting products and equipment through its website to facility owners in hospitals, universities, manufacturers, and building owners; and supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S.

