Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Up 4,500.0% in January

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bantec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BANT traded up 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.01. 9,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,412. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.02. Bantec has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.20.
Bantec Company Profile
