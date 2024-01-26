Barclays Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $43.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Get Adient alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adient

Adient Trading Up 2.4 %

ADNT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 247,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,613. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 782.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.