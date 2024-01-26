Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 20,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 62,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Barksdale Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market cap of C$33.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.54.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

