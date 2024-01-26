Baxter International Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Baxter International in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,935,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,537 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,307,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after buying an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

