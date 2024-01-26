BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces $0.16 Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of BCBP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,246. The firm has a market cap of $220.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81.

BCBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

