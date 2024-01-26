BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.29.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$57.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BCE
BCE Stock Down 0.8 %
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. BCE had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. Analysts predict that BCE will post 3.1866818 EPS for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.61%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.