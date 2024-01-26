Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.27% of Benchmark Electronics worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $499,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 584,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHE opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

