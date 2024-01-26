Berenberg Bank Lowers Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target to GBX 240

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. The stock has a market cap of £495.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.07. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.76).

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

