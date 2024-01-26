Berenberg Bank Lowers Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target to GBX 240

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s current price.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. The stock has a market cap of £495.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.07. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.76).
About Adriatic Metals
