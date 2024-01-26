Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 137 ($1.74).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.31. The company has a market capitalization of £492.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,916.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 118 ($1.50).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

