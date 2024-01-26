Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

JLP stock opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

