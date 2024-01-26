Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 139,132 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

On Thursday, January 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 740,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $22,214,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 344,569 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,057,969.11.

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

BRK-B stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,059,189 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.16 and a 200 day moving average of $355.09.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.