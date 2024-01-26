Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

NYSE:BHLB opened at $24.52 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

