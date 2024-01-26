Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.62. 116,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,548. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

