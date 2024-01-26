Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

