Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCYC

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $535.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 91.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.