Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Bio-Techne worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 488,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,813. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.19.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

