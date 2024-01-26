BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.68 and last traded at $93.17. Approximately 568,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 885,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

BioNTech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 35.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,889,000 after acquiring an additional 90,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $3,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

