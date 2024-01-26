BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Down 3.1%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. 540,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 264,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
BioSig Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.
