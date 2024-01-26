BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Down 3.1%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. 540,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 264,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

BioSig Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BioSig Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

