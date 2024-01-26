Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) Head-To-Head Survey

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Cosmos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 4.86 -$86.88 million ($0.26) -7.96 Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.03 -$104.12 million ($0.09) 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Bitfarms has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.74, meaning that its share price is 274% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosmos Group has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and Cosmos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.24%. Given Bitfarms’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Cosmos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -49.48% -19.17% -15.65% Cosmos Group -238.83% -565.60% -82.46%

Summary

Bitfarms beats Cosmos Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

