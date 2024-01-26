BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,146,528.79 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,463,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,695,655.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,764.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,842.50.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $410,407.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,445,763.98.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

