BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,146,528.79 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,463,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,695,655.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306,448.13.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,764.02.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $119,842.50.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80.
- On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $3,269,884.04.
- On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $410,407.55.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $1,825,848.90.
- On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $2,445,763.98.
- On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 357,959 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,627,419.06.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE BIGZ opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
